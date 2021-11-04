Avril Lavigne Teases New Music

Canada’s Avril Lavigne announced Wednesday that she has signed with DTA Records, a label run by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“Let’s f**k s**t up!” Lavigne captioned a pic of herself and Barker on Instagram. “Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week?”

Lavigne later added: “So excited to release this new music.”

The 37-year-old Ontario-born singer hasn’t released a studio album since her sixth, 2019’s Head Above Water. She collaborated with Mod Sun on “Flames” this year and is featured with Barker on “Grow” by Willow.

Barker launched DTA Records, a partnership with Elektra Music Group, in December 2019.