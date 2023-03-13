Avril Lavigne, The Weeknd Win At JUNO Awards

There were boos for The Weeknd and boobs for Avril Lavigne at the JUNO Awards on Monday night in Edmonton.

The crowd inside Rogers Place shared their disappointment when presenter Tyler Shaw said The Weeknd was not there to accept the award for Album of the Year (for Dawn FM).

On Saturday, the 33-year-old Toronto native won Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, Single of the Year (for “Sacrifice”) and Songwriter of the Year. He takes over Bryan Adams’ spot as the artist with the second-most JUNO wins (behind Anne Murray, who has 25).

Earlier on Monday's show, Lavigne confronted a topless female who walked up onto the stage while she was introducing a performance by AP Dhillon.

“Get the f**k off,” the singer told the woman. “Get the f**k off, b***h.”

No one intervened for at least 30 seconds, leaving many to wonder if the incident could have been more serious.

When Lavigne returned to the stage at the end of the show to accept the Fan Choice award, she threatened to “f**k a b***h up” if anyone interrupted.

Nickelback was on hand to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. After pre-taped introductions by stars like Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bublé, frontman Chad Kroeger complained about being given only “120 seconds to talk.”

The Alberta band’s members thanked a long list of people and then Ryan Peake acknowledged the support of fans.

“We love our job because everywhere music brings people together,” said Ryan Peake. "Music transcends pettiness. Music lets us feel other experiences. Music shows how alike we all are around the world. It is that simple and we’ve been fortunate enough to se it and experience it with people everywhere.

“We love our job and it’s you the fans who have done that for us. Thank you so much we are forever grateful.”

Other winners during the broadcast include TOBi for Rap Album of the Year (Shall I Continue?), Jessie Reyez for Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year (Yessie) and Preston Pablo for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.