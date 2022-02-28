Avril Lavigne To Release Anniversary Edition Of 'Let Go'

Avril Lavigne has confirmed a 20th anniversary edition of her debut album Let Go is coming soon.

“There’s a re-release of the album happening with some demos on it,” the Canadian singer told Uproxx.

Let Go, released on June 4, 2002, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and was named Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year at the JUNO Awards. It was certified Diamond – representing sales of 1 million copies – in Canada.

Lavigne has said she is turning the Let Go track “Sk8er Boi” into a movie.

The Ontario-born singer, who just released her seventh album Love Sux, will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to mark the 20th anniversary.

Lavigne is launching her cross-Canada Bite Me tour on May 3 in Moncton. It is her first headline tour of her native country since 2011.