Avril Lavigne Wants To Do Cookbook, Christmas Album

More than two decades after launching her music career, Avril Lavigne says she is just getting started.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old Canadian singer said she plans to record a Christmas album, launch a makeup line and publish a cookbook.

“My food is, like, gourmet,” Lavigne told The Guardian. “I can do everything! Pasta, sauce, vegan, salads and soups – I can do every kind of soup.”

Lavigne, who has released seven studio albums, has never released a collection of holiday songs, although she recorded a version of “O Holy Night” in 2004 with Chantal Kreviazuk and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” in 2017 with Jonny Blu.

The singer, who has a wedding to plan, has tour dates scheduled until mid-November and then launches a European tour next April. She is also adapting her hit "Sk8er Boi" for the screen. "I can’t wait to learn this process of making a movie,” she said. “I think I’ll want to make more."

Elsewhere in The Guardian interview, Lavigne reflected on her early days in Ontario. “I remember being at home and being 14 and thinking like: ‘I need to hurry up and get this music thing going!’ I was like: ‘I want to be doing this while I’m YOUNG!’

“I moved out of my parents’ house and directly into a tour bus, not having any rules. I was like: ‘I can drink beer now and eat pizza every day’ and I just got to hang out with my band and travel the world. It was crazy, but it was pretty special.”