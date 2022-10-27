Avril Lavigne, Yungblud To Release 'I'm A Mess'

Canada’s Avril Lavigne shared news Wednesday that she is releasing “I’m A Mess” featuring Yungblud on Nov. 3.

The pair teased the collaboration with a video clip on social media showing Yungblud cutting Lavigne’s hair.

Yungblud promised “the song we’re about to drop is full on lookin out the window of your parents car pretendin you’re in a music video vibes.”

Lavigne, 38, released her seventh studio album Love Sux in February and Yungblud, 25, released his self-titled third studio album last month.

Earlier this week, Lavigne cancelled her scheduled set at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Saturday. Organizers blamed an “unforeseen circumstance.”

Yungblud announced last month that his 2023 tour will include the PNE Forum in Vancouver on April 29 followed by Toronto’s History on May 26 and Montreal’s MTelus on May 28.