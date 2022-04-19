B.C.'s Cameron Whitcomb Booted From 'American Idol'

The American Idol journey has ended for Kamloops pipeline worker Cameron Whitcomb.

The teen was eliminated from competition on Monday’s episode.

“I started with a backflip and it ends with a backflip,” Whitcomb wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much to all the support through out my time on @AmericanIdol.

“I got to sing some amazing songs. THANK YOU! You haven’t heard the last of me yet. You have all changed my life. I love you.”

Whitcomb impressed two of the three celebrity judges when he auditioned last October at the Lakeway Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas with Bruce “Utah” Phillips’s “Rock Salt and Nails.”

Lionel Richie, who voted “no,” told him: “The tone that you have, if organized, you could be really something amazing. But you’re not organized yet. You need time to just put it together.”

But, Katy Perry was willing to give Whitcomb a chance. “I think there’s something there,” she said. Luke Bryan was hesitant. “I’m not sure you know what you’re doing yet,” he opined. “Like, I’m not sure you know what you’re doing, right? I mean that great… like, I don’t know if you know five songs or 500.”

Bryan gave Whitcomb the second “yes” he needed to earn a golden ticket to Hollywood Week. “I just like you for some reason,” he said.

Whitcomb made it through the Hollywood Week episodes, which were taped last November, and was one of 24 singers chosen to perform at the Aulani Disney Resort in Hawaii in February.

On Sunday, he became the first Canadian male to make it into the Top 20 on American Idol, which only started allowing Canadians to compete two seasons ago. He performed Black Sabbath's "Changes" in hopes of earning enough votes to make it into the Top 14.

Toronto’s Nicolina Bozzo and Toronto-born Leah Marlene both made it into the Top 14.