Baby Whose Sex Was Revealed By Harry Styles Born On Valentine's Day

Remember when Harry Styles paused his concert in Nashville last September to help a pregnant fan in the crowd reveal the sex of her baby?

In keeping with the Love On Tour theme, the baby was reportedly born on Valentine’s Day and, on Wednesday, her mother Cassidy tweeted that she was named Remy Harriet.

Styles had joked about "little baby Harriet" at his Sept. 29 show after he did the reveal.

The singer had spotted Cassidy holding a sign that read “I’m having a baby pease make it your business” – a wink at lyrics from his song “Kiwi.” Her friend held a sign asking the singer to open the result she had in a sealed envelope.

Styles playfully fell to his knees in emotion after announcing she was having a baby girl. “That’s what I wanted,” he told Cassidy. “Is that what you wanted?”