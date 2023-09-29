Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Wants To Run For Mayor Of Montreal

AJ McLean wants to make big changes in the city of Montreal. So much so he has announced he will run for Mayor of the city in 2024-2025.

As reported by Cult MTL, the Backstreet Boys singer is currently in Quebec to launch season three of the TV series The Fashion Hero, and yesterday he took some time out to post a video on Instagram, criticizing the city's copious amount of orange construction cones.

Standing in front of some amused construction workers, McLean addressed his 1.3 million followers, encouraging them to "Vote for AJ!"

“You guys have a serious problem with these orange cones," he said. "Like seriously, orange cones everywhere. So because of that, I’m gonna run for mayor of Montreal 2024–25. AJ for Mayor."

McLean seems to have one plan in mind for the city, if, you know, he actually makes a bid to run in Montreal's 2025 mayoral race.

"As my first duty, I’m getting rid of the orange cones. We’re gonna make pink cones, and way less cones. Cones, cones, cones. The cones gotta go. Vote for AJ!”

Watch the video below and vote for AJ.