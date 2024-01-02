Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle Are Divorcing
Ain't nothin' but a heartache.
Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and his estranged wife Rochelle McLean have announced they are headed for divorce after separating back in March 2023.
The couple married back in December 2011 in Los Angeles, CA and share two daughters, Elliott and Lyric. They last appeared together in public for the premiere of Trolls: Band Together in November.
On January 1, 2024, the two posted a joint statement on Instagram breaking the news to fans.
"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," they wrote. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," they continued in the statement. "We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."
See the post below.
-
Jack Harlow Bringing His 'Immersive' VR Concert To Meta'Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert' will be available to stream beginning January 4 at 8:00PM.
-
Selena Gomez Says She Has 'One More Album' In HerShe tells the 'Smartless' podcast that she is "going to want to chill because I’m tired.”
-
Elton John & Brandi Carlile Have Reportedly Made An Album TogetherThe Who's Pete Townshend reveals that the two singer-songwriters recorded the album in Los Angeles over two weeks.
-
Snoop Dogg To Be A Correspondent For NBC's 2024 Olympics CoverageThe rap superstar says that he will be "bringing that Snoop style to the mix" for NBC this summer.
-
Nicki Minaj Is Done Performing 'Starships'The rapper announced that she will no longer perform it during her NYE concert in Miami.
-
Ryan Gosling Releases Holiday Version Of 'I'm Just Ken'“I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)" comes with a performance music video and features on the newly released, 'Ken the EP'.
-
Beyoncé Named Grindr's 'Mother of the Year'The LGBTQ social networking app handed out its annual honours in the Unwrapped Report.
-
Kesha Parts Ways With Record Label & ManagementThe singer is now free from Dr. Luke's Kemosabe label after a lengthy legal battle with the producer.
-
Céline Dion No Longer Has Control Of Her MusclesThe singer's sister gave an update to 7 Jours, adding that "she’s working hard" to get better.