Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle Are Divorcing

Ain't nothin' but a heartache.

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and his estranged wife Rochelle McLean have announced they are headed for divorce after separating back in March 2023.

The couple married back in December 2011 in Los Angeles, CA and share two daughters, Elliott and Lyric. They last appeared together in public for the premiere of Trolls: Band Together in November.

On January 1, 2024, the two posted a joint statement on Instagram breaking the news to fans.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," they wrote. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," they continued in the statement. "We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

See the post below.