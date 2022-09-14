Backstreet Boys Meet Their Namesake Puppies

Wait, the Backstreet Boys and puppies?!

During their DNA World Tour stop last week in Nashville, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson took time to pose with adorable little pooches from the Nashville Humane Association (NHA).

Five 10-week-old shepherd mix puppies from the same litter were named after members of the Backstreet Boys and a sixth was named Millennium (the title of the group’s 1999 album).

“All of us at NHA are still in awe that this introduction happened,” read a caption on a set of photos on Facebook. “As you can see from the photos in this post, the experience was Larger Than Life for all involved! We are so grateful for this superstardom support towards raising adoption awareness.

“Now it's time to quit playing games with these puppers hearts and show them the meaning of NOT being lonely.”