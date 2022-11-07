Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute To Aaron Carter

Backstreet Boys paused their show at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday to pay tribute to Aaron Carter, who was found dead Saturday in his California home. He was 34.

After a slideshow set to the group’s DNA track “No Place” was shown on video screens, the crowd cheered as Carter’s older brother Nick Carter wiped away tears and received hugs.

“That song is very special to us because that song is about family,” Kevin Richardson explained. “Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.

“Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday … and he’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well-wishes, and all your support.”

Howie Dorough then launched into “‘Breathe.”

Carter, who did not speak about his brother on stage, shared his thoughts in an Instagram post. “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” he wrote. “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Most emotional moment of the Backstreet Boys concert so far. They made a speech about Aaron Carter.

Not a dry eye in the o2. pic.twitter.com/YBpTz6neVc — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) November 6, 2022

Carter was found in the bathtub by a housekeeper. A cause of death was not immediately known but the singer had been open about his addiction and mental health issues.

His twin sister Angel shared throwback photos on Instagram and wrote: “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”