Backstreet Boys Share Details Of 1st Christmas Album
The Backstreet Boys are ready to celebrate the holidays.
The group announced Thursday that A Very Backstreet Christmas will be released Oct. 14.
“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” said Howie Dorough, in a release. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favourite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”
The 13-track collection is the first holiday album from the Backstreet Boys and includes classics like “White Christmas” and “Silent Night” as well as the originals “Christmas In New York,” “Together” and “Happy Days.”
A Very Backstreet Christmas track listing:
White Christmas
The Christmas Song
Winter Wonderland
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last Christmas
O Holy Night
This Christmas
Same Ole Lang Syne
Silent Night
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Christmas in New York
Together
Happy Days
