Backstreet Boys Share Details Of 1st Christmas Album

The Backstreet Boys are ready to celebrate the holidays.

The group announced Thursday that A Very Backstreet Christmas will be released Oct. 14.

“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” said Howie Dorough, in a release. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favourite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

The 13-track collection is the first holiday album from the Backstreet Boys and includes classics like “White Christmas” and “Silent Night” as well as the originals “Christmas In New York,” “Together” and “Happy Days.”

A Very Backstreet Christmas track listing:

White Christmas

The Christmas Song

Winter Wonderland

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Last Christmas

O Holy Night

This Christmas

Same Ole Lang Syne

Silent Night

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Christmas in New York

Together

Happy Days