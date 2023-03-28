Backstreet Boys Star AJ McLean, Wife Rochelle Confirm Split

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean and wife Rochelle confirmed this week they have separated.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it,” the couple said in a press statement. “We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.

“The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

McLean, 45, has been married since 2011 and the couple has two daughters.

In a 2020 podcast, Rochelle admitted there have been challenging moments in her marriage to the Backstreet Boys singer, who struggled with alcohol addiction. She admitted there were times she was “ready to leave him” and “able to see a life without AJ.”