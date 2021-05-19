Bad Bunny Becomes Co-Owner Of Basketball Team

Bad Bunny has become co-owner of a pro basketball team in his native Puerto Rico.

Los Cangrejeros de Santurce announced Monday that the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez, is a partner but did not disclose specifics about the deal.

“The main purpose and commitment of this initiative is to help foster positive change on the island,” read a statement from the team, which competes in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. “The goal is to promote a better future through sports, music and the arts. The main objective is to encourage ideas and dreams in the Puerto Rican youth, which provoke an authentic and real social transformation.”

Bad Bunny’s involvement comes as the team launches “new talent and a transformed image,” according to a release.