Bad Bunny Bringing Tour To Canada

Bad Bunny has announced details of a 2022 tour that will bring him to two Canadian cities.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner’s El Último Tour del Mundo is scheduled to stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 14 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on March 23.

The news came in a video posted on social media following Bad Bunny’s appearance on WrestleMania 37. “Now it’s time for you to do what you do,” declared Triple H.

The tour is named for Bad Bunny’s album, released last November. It became the first Spanish-language album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets go on sale at noon on April 16.