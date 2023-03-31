Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera Honoured At GLAAD Media Awards

Bad Bunny thanked the LGBTQ community for “loving” and “inspiring” him as he was honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night in Beverly Hills.

“I believe that following my heart has led me to where I am, following my heart has brought me here receiving this award, surrounded by such beautiful people,” the pop star said while accepting the Vanguard Award, which recognizes “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.”

“I believe that when you have a good heart and you give love, that’s what you receive back,” he said, in Spanish, “and that’s what I’ve wanted to do all this time with my music, with what I represent, with my space, with my concerts, with my shows, with all I do, that’s all I want to do. Give and receive love.”

Bad Bunny was presented with the award by fellow Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin, who praised him for letting “the LGBTQ people dance, sing love and live lives authentically. That could not be more important right now.”

Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Kacey Musgraves, Cher and Jennifer Lopez.

Also honoured was Christina Aguilera, who received the Advocate for Change Award, which is given to someone “who, through their work, has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world.” She is only the second music artist, after Madonna, to receive the award.

“I grew up in this community. Most of my lifelong best friends identify a LGBTQ,” she said. “Side by side we’ve learned and taught each other everything about life, from business to relationships to music, family, partying — I don’t know who does it better — and of course, how to give a good b**w j*b.”

Aguilera spoked about how growing up in a home with domestic violence and seeing her mother powerless “ignited the fire in me to speak up for all of the people whose voices don’t get heard.”

She added: “We all need to raise our voices if we want to live in a world that’s free of discrimination, hate and violence.”

Awards in several categories were handed out at Thursday's gala but the rest – including music categories – will be announced May 13 in New York City. Nominees include Demi Lovato, Dove Cameron, Steve Lacy and Canada’s Orville Peck.