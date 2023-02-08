Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera To Be Honoured As LGBTQ Allies

The LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD announced Wednesday it will honour pop stars Bad Bunny and Christina Aguilera next month in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny will receive the Vanguard Award, which recognizes “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.” Past honourees include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Kacey Musgraves, Cher and Jennifer Lopez.

“Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of colour,” said GLAAD president & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists."

Not everyone is pleased with the choice of Bad Bunny. "Are y’all really awarding Bad Bunny for doing the bare minimum?" read one reaction on Twitter. Another asked: "Don’t you realize [Bad Bunny] is only taking advantage from the community for clout? Are you serious?"

Aguilera will be given the Advocate for Change Award, which honours someone “who, through their work, has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world.” She is only the second music artist, after Madonna, to receive the award.

Ellis called Aguilera "a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career." She explained: "From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be a LGBTQ ally today."

The presentations will be made at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on March 30.

Nominees, which were announced last month, include Demi Lovato, Kim Petras, Dove Cameron, Steve Lacy and Canada’s Orville Peck. Click here to see the nominees in music categories.