Bad Bunny Ends 2022 As Year's Top-Grossing Touring Artist
Bad Bunny has been crowned the year’s top-grossing touring artist.
The 28-year-old, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, raked in a whopping $434.9 million (all figures U.S.) from 81 concerts in 2022, according to Billboard Boxscore.
In doing so, Bad Bunny broke a record Ed Sheeran has held since 2018 for the highest touring revenue in a calendar year. (Sheeran grossed $434.4 million that year.)
Bad Bunny started 2022 with an arena tour, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, that included shows in Toronto and Montreal and grossed $116.8 million. Then, he performed in stadiums on the World’s Hottest Tour, which brought in another $314.1 million. There were also three standalone concerts in his native Puerto Rico this past summer.
Since 2017, Bad Bunny has grossed roughly half a billion dollars from live shows, making him the highest grossing Latin artist in Boxscore history.
Last week, it was reported that Sheeran sold more concert tickets than any other artist in 2022. A little more than 3 million tickets were sold for 52 shows on The Mathematics Tour, which ran from April 23 to Sept. 25.
Sheeran was the third-highest grossing touring act of 2022 behind Bad Bunny and Elton John.
