Bad Bunny Explains Why He Threw Fan’s Phone

Bad Bunny wasn't apologizing on Monday for tossing a fan’s phone into water.

The 28-year-old pop star responded to a video circulating on social media showing him grabbing the device out of a female fan’s hand while out walking in the Dominican Republic and throwing it into an adjacent body of water.

The woman was holding her phone in front of them either recording video or trying to snap a selfie.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote, in Spanish. “Those who come to put a f**king phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, recently wrapped up a record-breaking world tour. His El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo included shows in Toronto and Montreal.