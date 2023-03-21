Bad Bunny's Ex Sues Over Voice Memo
Bad Bunny has been slapped with a lawsuit from his ex fiancée, who claims he used her voice on two tracks without permission.
Carliz de la Cruz Hernández alleges a voice memo in which she coos “Bad Bunny baby” appears on 2016’s “Pa Ti” and again on last year’s “Dos Mil 16.”
According to the lawsuit, which was filed March 1 in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny’s photographer Jomar Dávila told Hernández last May that the music star’s label Rimas Entertainment wanted to buy the recording for $2,000.
Negotiations between Hernández and Rimas fell apart, according to the statement of claim, but the recording was used anyway on the song and at Bad Bunny’s concerts.
MORE: Watch Bad Bunny Sing Along To Ariana Grande, Harry Styles
Hernández, who is a lawyer, alleges violations of her rights and unjust enrichment. She is seeking at least $40 million U.S. in compensation and damages.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, was in a relationship with Hernández from 2011 to 2016.
NotiCel was first to report on the lawsuit.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Bad Bunny