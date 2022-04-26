Bad Bunny To Play Marvel Anti-Hero El Muerto

Bad Bunny will portray El Muerto in a forthcoming flick based upon the Marvel comic books, it was announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican music artist and producer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

El Muerto is scheduled to open in cinemas in January 2024.

“To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible,” Ocasio told a gathering of movie theatre owners in Las Vegas, according to reports. “So exciting.”

In the comic books, El Muerto is Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, a wrestler with superhuman strength thanks to the powers bestowed to him through a mask.

Ocasio is a real-life wrestling fan who has appeared at several WWE Raw and WrestleMania shows. He has had roles in last year’s F9: The Fast Saga and the TV series Narcos: Mexico as well as the forthcoming Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.