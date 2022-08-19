Bad Bunny Tops List Of 'Billboard' Latin Music Awards Finalists

Bad Bunny dominates the list of finalists for the 29th Billboard Latin Music Awards, which was revealed on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican artist has 23 nods in 13 categories, including Artist of the Year.

Behind Bad Bunny is Karol G, with 15 – the most since Shakira got 12 in 2018 – and Farruko with 11. Familiar names up for awards include Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony and Rosalía.

Canada’s Shawn Mendes is a finalist for Crossover Artist of the Year, along with Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, Rvssian and Skrillex.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be handed out Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Based on chart performance, they recognize the most popular albums, songs and artists.