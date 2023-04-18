Bad Bunny Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Bad Bunny is appearing on the Las Vegas strip – but it’s not a residency show.

The Latin superstar was unveiled Tuesday at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, standing with figures of music stars like Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj. He appears as he did at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Bad Bunny is already on display at Madame Tussauds New York (in his outfit from his 2020 Super Bowl halftime show appearance) and at Madame Tussauds Orlando (sporting his look from the WWE Royal Rumble in 2021).

“We’re revealing Bad Bunny’s figure today to not only celebrate his 11 nominations for the upcoming Latin American Music Awards, but to congratulate and honour him for being the first Latin artist to headline Coachella,” said Gabriel Hewitt, general manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, in a release.

“He’s having such an incredible year and we’re excited to be a part of his success by revealing his third figure.”

According to the tourist attraction, a team of 20 artists in London spent six months creating the latest Bad Bunny figure.