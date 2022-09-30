Bad Bunny Wins Big At 'Billboard' Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny dominated the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night, winning nine categories including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
The 28-year-old Puerto Rican star’s Un Verano Sin Ti was named both Latin Album and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year during the show at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.
Thanks to “Pepas,” Farruko won four awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year. Other winners included Karol G, Becky G, Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía.
Winners of Billboard Latin Music Awards are determined by “key fan interactions” between Aug. 14, 2021 and Aug. 6, 2022, including sales, streams, radio airplay and touring.
Christina Aguilera was honoured with the Spirit of Hope award in recognition of her charitable work and the Icon Award was presented to Chayanne. Nicky Jam picked up the Hall of Fame Award, Raphael received the Lifetime Achievement Award and José Feliciano was honoured with the Legend Award.
Check out some of the winners below:
Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year, New: Ivan Cornejo
Tour of the Year: Bad Bunny
Crossover Artist of the Year: Skrillex
Hot Latin Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Grupo Firme
Latin Airplay Song of the Year: Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sales Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”
Streaming Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”
Top Latin Album of the Year: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Eslabon Armado
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: Enrique Iglesias
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year: Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Latin Pop Album of the Year: Rosalía, Motomami
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year: Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Tropical Album of the Year: Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo: Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Eslabon Armado
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Wisin & Yandel
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Songwriter of the Year: Bad Bunny
Producer of the Year: Tainy
