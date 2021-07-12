Barack Obama's Summer Playlist Includes 2 Canadians

Two very different Canadian artists are included on the summer playlist of former U.S. president Barack Obama.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama tweeted on Saturday. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Among the tracks is 1976’s “Coyote” by Joni Mitchell and this year’s “Wants and Needs” by Drake ft. Lil Baby.

Obama’s diverse playlist also includes songs from artists like Jazmine Sullivan, The Rolling Stones, Simply Red, Louis Armstrong and Silk Sonic.

Drake is a regular on Obama's playlists. Last year, the ex-president said the rap star could portray him in a biopic. "Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants," he said. "I mean, that is a talented brother. If the time comes, and he’s ready…” Obama said Drake has “my household’s stamp of approval," explaining that daughters “Malia and Sasha would be just fine” with Drake in the role.

Last year, Obama's playlist also included songs by Canadians PARTYNEXTDOOR and Andy Shauf and in 2019 it had tracks by Daniel Caesar and Shawn Mendes.