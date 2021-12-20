Barack Obama Shares His Favourite Tracks Of 2021

Former U.S. president Barack Obama on Friday shared his favourite music of the year.

“I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year,” he tweeted. “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist.”

Unlike in previous years, no Canadian artists made the cut in 2021.

Obama’s playlist includes a handful of tracks by mainstream artists, like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Rumors” by Lizzo ft. Cardi B and “Nobody” by Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill. It also reps different genres – Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses” and the Aventura & Bad Bunny collab “Volví.”

