Barack Obama Shares His Summer Playlist

Barack Obama has announced his annual summer playlist for 2023.

The former President of the United States of America has been compiling and sharing his musical favs since the White House joined Spotify in 2015. It's become an annual tradition that gives some insight into what Obama, a known music fan, has been nodding to.

On Twitter, he posted the list along with a caption that reads: "Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed."

Obama is known for having good "dad" taste, and he has definitely shown his range as a music fan. Along with classics by the Bangles, Stevie Wonder and Otis Redding, he showed he still has his ear to the ground by including J Hus' "Who Told You" (Feat. Drake), The Beths' "Watching The Credits," Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's "Vampiros," Kelela's "Contact" and Janelle Monae's "Only Have Eyes 42."

While a lot of artists consider it a real honour to be included, Lucy Dacus of Boygenius felt differently, when she learned her band's song "Not Strong Enough" made the list.