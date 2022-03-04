Barber Mike Ballagh Debuts 'Beautifully Broken'

Mike Ballagh, the buff barber from tiny Teeswater, Ont. has released “Beautifully Broken,” a country-rock track that he describes as “one of the most nerve-racking things I’ve done.”

It's the first solo single from Ballagh, who, when he’s not cutting hair, is shredding the fiddle or keyboards with his family band, currently known as The Crew.

The former Nipissing University star volleyball player gained national attention in January when he and his siblings/bandmates (Paige, Devan and Matt) and their mother Janice appeared on two episodes of Family Feud Canada.

According to The Crew website, Ballagh is “a natural songbird and writes music like it’s his day job, even though it’s not his day job.”

In an Instagram post promoting the release of “Beautifully Broken,” Ballagh shared: “For years I’ve been writing and creating music only for it to sit in a folder in my phone. I would always say ‘next year’ for me to finally get it out there.

“I told myself this is the year for me to make a move instead of always wondering ‘what if?’ This is one of the most nerve racking things I’ve done but is something I will be able to check off the list.”

Check out Mike Ballagh’s “Beautifully Broken” below: