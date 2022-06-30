Barbie Pays Tribute To Bowie Again

David Bowie fans can get their hands on a new Barbie that pays homage to the late singer’s look from the 1973 “Life On Mars?” video.

“It's a tribute to Bowie – his outfit, his makeup, his features – to emulate his essence and make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie,” explained designer Linda Kyaw-Merschon, in a description of the doll.

Mattel unveiled Barbie’s latest Bowie tribute (she took on his “Space Oddity” look in 2019) to mark last year's 50th anniversary of his album Hunky Dory, which included "Life On Mars?"

The doll is available online for $50 U.S. (plus $12.95 U.S. for standard shipping to Canada) and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Bowie died in 2016 at 69.