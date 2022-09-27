Barenaked Ladies Announce 'Hometown Holidays' Tour
Barenaked Ladies announced Monday they are taking their Hometown Holidays show on the road this year.
“It’s been a couple of long, cold, lonely winters,” Ed Robertson said, in a release, “so let’s have some fun!”
Last year, the band was scheduled to do a 15-show residency in Toronto between Dec. 2 and 23 but pulled the plug after nine performances “out of an abundance of caution” amidst rising COVID-19 cases.
This time, BNL plans to hit 14 cities between B.C. and Ontario from Dec. 1 to 22.
The band will be joined by UK comedian and singer Boothby Graffoe.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. local time. (Windsor show tickets go on sale Oct. 7.)
Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies
Dec. 1 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre for the Performing Arts
Dec. 2 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
Dec. 5 - Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
Dec. 6 - Red Deer, AB - Red Deer Memorial Centre
Dec. 7 - Calgary, AB - Jubilee Auditorium
Dec. 9 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
Dec. 12 - Winnipeg, MN - Burton Cummings Theatre
Dec. 13 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Dec. 16 - North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre
Dec. 17 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
Dec. 18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall
Dec. 20 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
Dec. 21 - Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor
Dec. 22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Barenaked Ladies