Barenaked Ladies Announce 'Hometown Holidays' Tour

Barenaked Ladies announced Monday they are taking their Hometown Holidays show on the road this year.

“It’s been a couple of long, cold, lonely winters,” Ed Robertson said, in a release, “so let’s have some fun!”

Last year, the band was scheduled to do a 15-show residency in Toronto between Dec. 2 and 23 but pulled the plug after nine performances “out of an abundance of caution” amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

This time, BNL plans to hit 14 cities between B.C. and Ontario from Dec. 1 to 22.

The band will be joined by UK comedian and singer Boothby Graffoe.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. local time. (Windsor show tickets go on sale Oct. 7.)

Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies

Dec. 1 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre for the Performing Arts

Dec. 2 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Dec. 5 - Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

Dec. 6 - Red Deer, AB - Red Deer Memorial Centre

Dec. 7 - Calgary, AB - Jubilee Auditorium

Dec. 9 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

Dec. 12 - Winnipeg, MN - Burton Cummings Theatre

Dec. 13 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Dec. 16 - North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre

Dec. 17 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

Dec. 18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall

Dec. 20 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

Dec. 21 - Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor

Dec. 22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall