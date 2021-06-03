Beach Boys Releasing Massive Collection Of Music

Beach Boys fans are going to get a summer’s worth of music from the legendary band next month.

Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, which comes out July 30, revisits music recorded during the Sunflower and Surf’s Up sessions.

The five-CD and digital box set contains 135 tracks, including 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions and mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions.

The collection comes with a 48-page book of photos, lyric sheets, archival interviews and other material.

Feel Flows (also the name of a song on Surf’s Up) will also be available on black vinyl and limited edition translucent blue or gold vinyl.

The release is being hyped with the streaming debut of the unreleased track “Big Sur,” which was recorded for Surf’s Up. Check it out below: