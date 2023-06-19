Bebe Rexha Hit In Face By Phone

Bebe Rexha fell to her knees after being hit in the face by a mobile phone thrown by someone in the crowd at her performance on Sunday night.

A fan-shot clip shows Rexha on stage at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City when a device flies through the air and strikes her. Crew members who rushed to Rexha’s aid took her off the stage. According to NYPD, she was taken by EMS to hospital in stable condition.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

NYPD said in a statement: “A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone [at Rexha], striking her about the face." Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault.

On Monday, Rexha shared two photos of her injured face with the caption: "I'm good."

Instagram / beberexha

Rexha is scheduled to take her Best F’N Night of My Life Tour to Philadelphia on Tuesday, followed by stops in Washington, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston.

In August 2022, Lady Gaga was almost hit in the face by a plush doll someone in the crowd threw at her during a concert in Toronto. Last November, Harry Styles was hit in the face by Skittles candies while on stage in Ingleside, California. Weeks earlier, he took a water bottle to the crotch at his concert in Chicago.