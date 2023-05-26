Bebe Rexha Reveals Condition Contributing To Weight Gain

Bebe Rexha has revealed that a hormonal disorder is partly responsible for her weight gain.

“I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed me with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome,” the pop star said on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that aired Thursday.

“It’s one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese.”

According to John Hopkins Medicine, PCOS symptoms include weight gain, hair growth and acne.

“I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more,” said Rexha, who also admitted: “I like to eat.”

In 2020, Rexha took to social media to address paparazzi photos showing her in a swimsuit on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “I’m trying to be healthy … and I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight.”

A year later, the 34-year-old singer said in a TikTok video she felt “disgusting” and didn’t know how to love herself. “I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ‘cause I feel embarrassed. I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.”

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Rexha said she understands why people comment on social media about her weight. “That comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true,” she admitted. “But when you see things like that, it just messes with you… because you never know what somebody’s going through in their life.”

Rexha added: “We gotta be positive and just show people love … We’re in 2023. We should not be talking about people’s weight.”