Becky G At iHeartRadio Music Awards Without Engagement Ring

Becky G showed up at Monday’s 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards without her engagement ring only hours after her fiancé apologized for crossing “lines that should have never crossed.”

The 26-year-old, who accepted the award for Best Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year (for her Karol G collar “Mamiii”), had a number of rings on her fingers – but not the rock Sebastian Lletget gave her in December.

Lletget, the 30-year-old FC Dallas player, took to Instagram Monday to address a woman’s claim that she hooked up with him in February. The unidentified woman said she had “very intimate” video of the encounter, including footage of Lletget nude.

In his statement on Instagram, Lletget said “a 10 minute lapse in judgement resulted in an extortion plot.”

He explained: “Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

Lletget insisted he never met the woman making the allegations but said he was starting a “mental wellness program” to cope with the “chaos & pain” of his actions.

“To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honouring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything,” he wrote. “I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

Becky G showed off her engagement ring last December. Instagram/iambeckyg

Lletget and Becky G began dating in 2016. He popped the question in Santa Monica with a custom-designed ring by Olivia Landau that has over three carats and a pavé diamond band.

The singer has not commented publicly on the cheating claims or on Lletget’s mea culpa.

“When we come together as women in this industry we are capable of not just making hit songs but making history and setting an example,” she said in her acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. “When we come together we are powerhouses, we are able to see each other differently and share in the light … There’s a seat at the table for everybody.”