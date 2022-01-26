Bell Let's Talk Day: Adele Got Physical To Heal Mind

When it comes to her mental health, Adele tells herself: Go easy on me.

“I take it day by day and I just address whatever comes my way,” the singer said during an Instagram Q&A last year. “Definitely helps me feel better if I take my time with it.”

Adele told Rolling Stone she suffered “an intense few weeks of bed-bound anxiety” following her separation from Simon Konecki in 2018. But, things changed on her 31st birthday in May 2019.

“I felt quite hopeful,” she recalled. “It was the first time I felt I’d had a really nice evening and I was OK being in the house and going to bed on my own.

“I was not excited, but I was looking forward to the next day.”

The healing process was aided by travelling “anywhere where there’s meant to be brilliant energy” and by focusing on her physical health.

“[I thought] if I can transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and to my brain and to my inner well-being,” said Adele. “That was what drove me.”

During her conversation with Oprah Winfrey on Adele: One Night Only, Adele said hitting the gym with her personal trainer “really contributed towards me getting my mind right.”

She told Vogue the gym became "my time." Adele explained: “I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

Jan. 26, 2022 is Bell Let’s Talk Day. Click here for more information and to see ways you can help. (Bell Media is the parent company of this website.