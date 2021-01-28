Bell Let's Talk: Music Stars Keep Conversation Going

Music stars are among those using social media to raise awareness and funds for mental health initiatives in Canada on Bell Let’s Talk Day (Jan. 28).

Bell will donate 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet or TikTok video using “#BellLetsTalk” as well as for every social media video view and use of the Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. For all the ways to add 5¢ to the total, click here.

Of course, iHeartRadio is home to several podcasts focused on mental health. Check them out here.

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day and simply watching this video helps support mental health. For every view of the official Bell Let’s Talk Day video and every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, Bell will donate 5¢ to Canadian mental health initiatives. Join the conversation. https://t.co/xFxBpZbc03 — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) January 28, 2021

Now more than ever, taking care of our #mentalhealth is so very important. Let's all join the conversation & make positive changes to help those who are struggling. Help is out there if you need it, please reach out. – Celine xx… #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/4e1WXvx4ia — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 28, 2021

Bell will be donating 5¢ to Canadian Mental Health Initiatives every single time this video gets viewed! Pls watch it and share it 🙏🏽 #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/EaCvQHrWhW pic.twitter.com/qFiBfPaxUs — Karl Wolf (@KARLWOLFs) January 28, 2021

To read more about how music stars are helping end the stigma surrounding mental illness by speaking about their personal experiences, check out these archived articles:

Bell Let’s Talk is an initiative of Bell Media, parent company of this website.