Ben Kweller Loses Teen Son Dorian Zev In Car Crash

Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller shared the heartbreaking news Tuesday that his son Dorian Zev was killed Monday in a car crash.

“He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all,” Kweller wrote in an Instagram post. “If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth.”

According to the teen’s mother Liz, Dorian Zev was driving home when he swerved to avoid a truck in his lane and a tree limb crashed through his windshield, killing him on impact. “We lost Dorian last night in a blink of an eye,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m losing my mind and don’t know when I will ever be OK again … We are living in a nightmare and completely lost right now. I just want my baby boy back.”

Kweller, 41, said his son wrote and recorded songs every day and was scheduled to do his first live gig at the SXSW festival this month. “A true poet from the day he started speaking,” Kweller shared. “Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!!

“My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen.”

Kweller said he, Liz and their 12-year-old son Judah are “in complete shock” and “I have no idea how to deal with this disaster.”

Among those offering condolences in the comments were Patrick Carney, Michelle Branch, Taylor Hanson and Rhett Miller.

Canadian singer-songwriter Scott Helman shared: “Ben. Your music has got me through some of the most best and worst times of my life – to read this just broke me. I'm so so so sorry for your loss. So much love to your family.”