Benee To Play 3 Canadian Cities

New Zealand pop singer Benee announced last week she will kick off the North American leg of her world tour in Canada.

“I WANNA CRYYYYYYY I can’t believe this is finally happening!!!!!,” the 21-year-old exclaimed in an Instagram post. "I can’t wait to come & meet all of u and share some new music … I’ve missed shows so badly & I’m so stoked that this is even now possible!”

Benee is scheduled to perform May 31 at Corona Theatre in Montreal and June 1 at Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre. She will return to Canada on June 26 for a show at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver.

Dreamer Boy is special guest at the shows.

Benee released her debut album Hey U X last November, following the success of her single “Supalonely.”