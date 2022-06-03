Benjamin Mascolo, Bella Thorne Call Off Engagement

Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo and actress Bella Thorne have called off their engagement after a year.

“I wish only the best for this person and I will always be there for her,” he wrote in a message shared on Instagram.

Without naming his ex-fiancée, Mascolo called her “the most amazing human being” and gushed: “Through her eyes I’ve learned to love myself, to feel beautiful, to feel accepted by accepting myself, with my countless flaws and imperfections.”

Mascolo, who records as B3N and is half of pop duo Benji & Fede (with Federico Rossi), popped the question to Thorne in March 2021 after nearly two years together.

B3N’s most recent EP, California, dropped in February.