Berlin's Terri Nunn Apologizes For Performing At Trump Resort

Terri Nunn, singer in ‘80s band Berlin, has apologized for performing at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve.

“I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I'd known what I learned while I was there,” she said in a message on Facebook.

Nunn, 59, insisted she was told the party was a COVID-safe event for Mar-a-Lago members. “I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required,” she said. “I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago's lack of regard for the pandemic and if I'd known I would never have gone.”

Aptly, Berlin’s biggest hit is “Take My Breath Away.”

Nunn said she left the event “as quickly as I could” after performing her set.

“It was a mistake I regret,” she said of the gig.

Nunn also came under fire from LGBTQ fans for agreeing to perform for members of Trump’s family and other Republicans. “My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that's not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well,” she said.

“My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them. I have been and always will be fully supportive.”

The Mar-a-Lago party, which Trump did not attend, featured performances by Taylor Dayne, Vanilla Ice and a touring version of Beach Boys. Nunn’s bandmate David Diamond took to social media on Monday to clarify that the band was not involved.

“A number of news outlets have reported that ‘Berlin’ played Mar-a-Lago for NYE,” he wrote. “I want to make clear that I was not at this show, nor did I ever plan to attend.”