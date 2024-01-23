BET+ Announces Series Based On The Life Of Ludacris

The life of Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is coming to the BET+ streaming service.

The rapper-turned-actor's life will be told in a scripted dramedy by Noah Gardenswartz (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who will write and executive produce the series, which is currently being developed.

Ludacris himself will also serve as an executive producer as well as music supervisor.

According to BET+, the yet-to-be-titled project takes a look at Bridges' “experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova, [as] the series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip hop radio station.”

On his Instagram, Ludacris posted the Hollywood Reporter's announcement along with the caption "Stay tuned 🎥 🎤"