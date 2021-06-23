Beyhive Swarms Trick Daddy's Restaurant With Bad Reviews

Trick Daddy’s restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida is taking a lickin’ this week after the rapper criticized Beyoncé’s vocal talent.

The 46-year-old, whose real name is Maurice Young, said during a Clubhouse session that “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing” – poking the Beyhive and unleashing a swam of criticism.

Fans of Queen Bey are posting negative reviews of Sunday’s Eatery, a restaurant Trick Daddy opened in 2019.

“It was so nasty. I had such high expectations,” reads one Google review. “There was so much hair in my meal and the staff member told me to get over it.” Another reads: “A maggot crawled out of my mashed potatoes, a roach landed on my steak and a caterpillar came out of my asparagus.”

Trick Daddy’s supporters are countering with five-star reviews. “All y’all need to quit lyin like this man food nasty,” wrote one person.

Meanwhile, Trick Daddy is not backing down.

“What I said was, I don’t think Beyoncé can sing,” he told a Miami radio station, “and that Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to the state of hip hop in New York at the time, when Jay-Z … considered himself as the king of hip-hop, the dope of rap.”

Trick Daddy said he has a right to express an opinion. “Beyoncé ain’t Stephanie Mills. She ain’t Patti LaBelle. She ain’t Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey."