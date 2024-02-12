Beyoncé Announces New Country Album 'Act II'

Beyoncé is going country!

The Queen Bey announced her next album during Super Bowl LVIII, which is the second act of her Renaissance trilogy titled Act II. It will arrive on March 29, 2024.

While Bey's hubby Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi were at the big game last night (February 11), she was on TV trying to break the internet in a variety of ways in an ad for Verizon, which you can see below.

It was in the ad, where Beyoncé officially announced her new music, ending it with, “OK, they ready. Drop the new music.”

From there, two new songs went live on streaming platforms, which both signal a country direction for the Houston native. "Texas Hold 'Em" is a proper, twanging country song co-written by Calgary singer-songwriter Lowell, while the more gospel-leaning "16 Carriages” also features a contribution by a Canadian, Quebec's Dave Hamelin (formerly of The Stills). You can hear both below.