Beyoncé, Billie Eilish To Perform At Oscars

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform their nominated songs on Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards.

Beyoncé will sing “Be Alive” (co-written with Dixson) from the end credits of the biopic King Richard. Eilish and her brother will perform the title track they penned for the James Bond flick No Time to Die.

The Oscar for Original Song is awarded to songwriters. Beyoncé, Dixson, Eilish and Finneas are all first-time nominees.

McEntire will perform “Somehow You Do,” written by Diane Warren for Four Good Days, and Yatra will sing the Encanto track “Dos Oruguitas,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Van Morrison, nominated for “Down To Joy” from Belfast, will not perform on the Oscars show “due to his tour schedule,” according to the Academy.

Morrison, who has no tour dates between March 24 and 29, has been a vocal opponent of vaccines and other measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. (The Academy said last month that performers do not have to show proof of vaccination but will be tested rigorously.)

The 94th Academy Awards air on March 27 on CTV (part of Bell Media, parent company of this website).