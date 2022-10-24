Beyoncé Confirms 'Renaissance 2023 Tour'

Beyoncé fans got confirmation Saturday that she is going on tour next year.

At the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, one of the auction items was a VIP package to a concert on Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 Tour. Beyoncé, husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy attended the event, which was founded by her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Last month, Page Six reported that Queen Bey is planning to do a stadium tour next summer.

“An official announcement can be expected in the coming weeks,” the report claimed.

Beyoncé hasn’t performed in Canada since the On The Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z came to Vancouver in October 2018 and she hasn’t done solo concerts north of the border since 2016’s Formation stopped in Edmonton and Toronto.

Renaissance, which includes the hit “Break My Soul,” was released in July. Beyoncé teased that it is only the first of “a three-act project.”

In an Instagram post before the album came out, she wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”