Beyoncé Could Earn Up To $2.1B From 'Renaissance' Tour: Report

Beyoncé could collect as much as $2.1 billion U.S. from her Renaissance World Tour, according to a report this week.

Forbes estimated Bey’s tour will earn the singer more than Taylor Swift will make from The Eras Tour.

“Odds are good Renaissance could be Beyoncé’s most lucrative concert tour — possibly exceeding the revenue she has earned from all her previous concerts combined,” wrote Peter Cohan.

Using estimated revenue from tickets and merchandise sales as well as guesses by experts, Cohan figured Beyoncé will pocket between $680 million and nearly $2.1 billion from 57 Renaissance shows.

Swift, he estimated, could earn between $620 million and $1.9 billion from 52 Eras shows.

The Renaissance World Tour kicks off Wednesday in Sweden and includes two shows in Toronto in July and one in Vancouver in September.