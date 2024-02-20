Beyoncé Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart

Beyoncé's pivot to country music is paying off as her new single "Texas Hold 'Em" has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart.

Released during Super Bowl LVIII (February 11), the superstar's latest hit also debuted at #50 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart as well as #2 on the Hot 100.

"16 Carriages," a second single that was released simultaneously also charted high, reaching #9 on Hot Country Songs and #38 on the Hot 100.

Both tracks are taken from Bey's forthcoming new album, Act II, which is said to be the second act of her Renaissance trilogy.

This achievement is a rare one for Black female country artists. Only seven Black female acts in the past eight decades have placed on the Country Airplay charts, including Linda Martell's "Color Him Father" in 1969, which reached #22, the highest placement by a Black female country artist on the charts.

Before this feat, Micky Guyton's 2016 hit "Heartbreak Song" was the last song by a solo Black female artist to chart, however it took Guyton about three months to do so.

In addition to that Beyoncé becomes the only woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. She joins Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles as the only artists to top both charts.