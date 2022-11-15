Beyoncé Dominates 65th Grammy Awards Nominations
Beyoncé earned nine nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards, which were announced Tuesday, bringing her total so far to 88 and putting her in a tie with husband Jay-Z.
The singer’s Renaissance is up for Album of the Year and the single “Break My Soul” earned noms for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
Beyoncé is also up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (Renaissance), Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”) and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Be Alive” from King Richard).
Beyoncé is positioned to become the most successful Grammy winner ever. If she wins in at least four categories, she will beat record-holder Georg Solti, the late conductor who earned 31.
Kendrick Lamar racked up eight nominations (bringing his total to 47), followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven apiece. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Future got six each.
ABBA, which was formed in 1972, earned nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Don’t Shut Me Down”) and both Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Voyage. Surprisingly, the group has only been nominated once before – last year, “I Still Have Faith in You” was up for Record of the Year.
Canada is represented by Michael Bublé (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Higher), Justin Bieber (Best Music Film for Our World), Arcade Fire (Best Alternative Music Album for WE), Kaytranada (Best Dance Recording for “Intimidated” ft. H.E.R.), Bryan Adams (Best Rock Performance for “So Happy It Hurts”) and Neil Young (Best Music Film for A Band a Brotherhood a Barn with Crazy Horse).
The late Glenn Gould is nominated for Best Historical Album for The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions and Boi-1da is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.
Drake, who did not submit his own music for consideration, has nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to being featured with Tems on Future’s “Wait for U” and Best Rap Song for his contribution to Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”
The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Check out the nominations in key categories below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"You and Me on the Rock" - Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
SONG OF THE YEAR
“abcdefu” - Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
“About Damn Time” - Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was” - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit” - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Easy on Me” - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“God Did” - Tarik Azzouz, E.Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
POP
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Easy on Me" - Adele
"Moscow Mule" - Bad Bunny
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Bam Bam" Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat
"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Higher - Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around - Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
Evergreen - Pentatonix
Thank You - Diana Ross
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
RAP
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“God Did" - DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" - Doja Cat
"Pushing P" - Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go) - Hitkidd & Glorilla
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Beautiful" - DJ Khaled ft. Future & SZA
"Wait For U" - Future ft. Drake & Tems
"First Class" - Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto
BEST RAP SONG
“Churchill Downs"
"God Did"
"The Heart Part 5"
"Pushin P"
"Wait For U"
BEST RAP ALBUM
God Did - DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Mr. Morales & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
R&B
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Virgo's Groove" - Beyoncé
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
"Over" - Lucky Daye
"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan
"Keeps on Fallin'" - Babyface ft. Ella Mai
"Plastic Off the Sofa" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgerous" - Mary J. Blige
"Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra
BEST R&B SONG
"Cuff It" - Beyoncé
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Operation Funk - Cory Henry
Starfruit - Moonchild
Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas
Drones - Terrace Martin
BEST R&B ALBUM
Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Candy Drip - Lucky Daye
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
Watch the Sun - PJ Morton
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
DANCE & ELECTRONIC
BEST DANCE RECORDING
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"Rosewood" - Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" - Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.
"On My Knees" - Rüfüs Du Sol
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - Odesza
Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol
ROCK
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Beck - "Old Man"
The Black Keys - "Wild Child"
Brandi Carlile - "Broken Horses"
Bryan Adams - "So Happy It Hurts"
Idles - "Crawl!"
Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck - "Patient Number 9"
Turnstile - "Holiday"
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Ghost - "Call Me Little Sunshine"
Megadeth - "We’ll Be Back"
Muse - "Kill or Be Killed"
Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi - "Degradation Rules"
Turnstile - "Blackout"
BEST ROCK SONG
Brandi Carlile - "Broken Horses"
Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck - "Patient Number 9"
Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Black Summer"
Turnstile - "Blackout"
The War on Drugs - "Harmonia’s Dream"
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler - Idles
Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Arctic Monkeys - "There’d Better Be a Mirrorball"
Big Thief - "Certainty"
Florence and the Machine - "King"
Wet Leg - "Chaise Lounge"
Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius - "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
WE - Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief
Fossora - Björk
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
COUNTRY
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Kelsea Ballerini - "Heartfirst"
Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"
Miranda Lambert - "In His Arms"
Willie Nelson - "Live Forever"
Zach Bryan - "Something in the Orange"
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Brothers Osborne - "Midnight Rider’s Prayer"
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - "Outrunnin’ Your Memory"
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - "Does He Love You (Revisited)"
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - "Gonig Where the Lonely Go"
BEST COUNTRY SONG
Cody Johnson - "’Til You Can’t"
Luke Combs - Doin’ This
Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"
Miranda Lambert - "If I Was a Cowboy"
Taylor Swift - "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)"
Willie Nelson - "I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die"
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Growin’ Up - Luke Combs
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
OTHER
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
Beyoncé - "Break My Soul" (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding - "Easy Lover" (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette - "Slow Song" (Paul Woolford Remix)
Lizzo - "About Damn Time" (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg - "Too Late Now" (Soulwax Remix)
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"Yet to Come" - BTS
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC FILM
Adele One Night Only - Adele
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish
Our World - Justin Bieber
A Band a Brotherhood a Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists
For the full list of nominations, click here.
