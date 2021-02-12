Beyoncé Dons Latex To Promote Adidas x Ivy Park

Beyoncé leaves little to the imagination in a series of sexy snaps to tease the upcoming release of her third Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

The pop star posed in skin-tight caramel-coloured latex for the photos, which were shared on Instagram.

The new collection, dubbed “Icy Park,” debuts online at 10 am ET on Feb. 19. It was teased in January in a video that features Queen Bey as well as Gucci Mane and Hailey Bieber.

Beyoncé, who relaunched Ivy Park last year, is the only Black woman to have full ownership of an athleisurewear brand.