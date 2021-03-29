Beyoncé, Drake Among Winners At NAACP Image Awards
Beyoncé was the top winner at Saturday’s 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards.
Two of the superstar’s four wins were shared with Megan Thee Stallion (for their collaboration “Savage”) and one is shared with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter as well as WizKid and SAINt JHN (for “Brown Skin Girl”).
Beyoncé also won Outstanding Female Artist.
Both Bey and Megan picked up several awards at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.
Canada’s Drake was named Outstanding Male Artist – his first win in the category.
In television categories, singer Mary J. Blige and rapper Clifford “Method Man” Smith won Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for their work in Power Book II: Ghost.
Check out the winners in some of the music categories:
Outstanding New Artist
Chika
Doja Cat - WINNER
D Smoke
Giveon
Skip Marley
Outstanding Male Artist
Big Sean
Black Thought
Charlie Wilson
Drake - WINNER
John Legend
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé - WINNER
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Ledisi
Alicia Keys
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
I Can’t Breathe– H.E.R.
Anything For You– Ledisi
Black is King– Beyonce´
Brown Skin Girl– Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter - WINNER
Do It– Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Album
Alicia– Alicia Keys
b7– Brandy
Bigger Love– John Legend
Chilombo– Jhené Aiko - WINNER
The Wild Card– LEDISI
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis
Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series– Various Artists
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey– Various Artists
Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall - WINNER
The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack– Donald Lawrence
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.
“Anything For You” – LEDISI
“S. feat. H.E.R” – Jhené Aiko
“Black Parade” – Beyoncé
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle - WINNER
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle” – Big Sean
“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - WINNER
“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake
“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - Traditional
Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – Jill Scott
Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks Of Me - WINNER
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It
Kem feat. Toni Braxton – Live Out Your Love
Ledisi and PJ Morton – Anything For You
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - Contemporary
Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done”
Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S."
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix” - WINNER
Outstanding International Song
“Blessed” – Buju Banton
“Lockdown” – Original Koffee - WINNER
“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton
“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage
“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage
