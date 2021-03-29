Beyoncé, Drake Among Winners At NAACP Image Awards

Beyoncé was the top winner at Saturday’s 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards.

Two of the superstar’s four wins were shared with Megan Thee Stallion (for their collaboration “Savage”) and one is shared with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter as well as WizKid and SAINt JHN (for “Brown Skin Girl”).

Beyoncé also won Outstanding Female Artist.

Both Bey and Megan picked up several awards at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Canada’s Drake was named Outstanding Male Artist – his first win in the category.

In television categories, singer Mary J. Blige and rapper Clifford “Method Man” Smith won Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for their work in Power Book II: Ghost.

Check out the winners in some of the music categories:

Outstanding New Artist

Chika

Doja Cat - WINNER

D Smoke

Giveon

Skip Marley

Outstanding Male Artist

Big Sean

Black Thought

Charlie Wilson

Drake - WINNER

John Legend

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé - WINNER

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Ledisi

Alicia Keys

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

I Can’t Breathe– H.E.R.

Anything For You– Ledisi

Black is King– Beyonce´

Brown Skin Girl– Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter - WINNER

Do It– Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Album

Alicia– Alicia Keys

b7– Brandy

Bigger Love– John Legend

Chilombo– Jhené Aiko - WINNER

The Wild Card– LEDISI

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis

Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series– Various Artists

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey– Various Artists

Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall - WINNER

The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack– Donald Lawrence

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“Anything For You” – LEDISI

“S. feat. H.E.R” – Jhené Aiko

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle - WINNER

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle” – Big Sean

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - WINNER

“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake

“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - Traditional

Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – Jill Scott

Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks Of Me - WINNER

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It

Kem feat. Toni Braxton – Live Out Your Love

Ledisi and PJ Morton – Anything For You

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - Contemporary

Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done”

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S."

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix” - WINNER

Outstanding International Song

“Blessed” – Buju Banton

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee - WINNER

“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton

“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage

“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage